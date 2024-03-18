Farhan Akhtar to begin shooting for his next feature film, reveals the shoot details. Read More

MUMBAI : Farhan Akhtar is one of the few personalities who enjoys respect and admiration from whole world in the Indian Cinema. He has carved an ideal position for himself not only as an actor but also as a director, producer, singer, and songwriter.

Farhan has always chosen those scripts which can resonate profoundly with the audiences.

A happy news for the fans, that after Toofan, Farhan is again returning on the big screens. In an recent interview he revealed that "I am starting a film in July as an actor and I want to focus on that only"

Beyond his acting prowess, Farhan Akhtar has also made significant contributions behind the camera. As a director, he has helmed critically acclaimed films such as "Dil Chahta Hai," "Don," and "Don 2," showcasing his versatility and storytelling avatar. And now he and Riteish Sidhwani's production house "Excel Entertainment" is gearing up with the ambitious project of Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh.

As audiences eagerly await Farhan Akhtar to be in action again, one thing is certain that his dedication to quality cinema and his ability to choose strong scripts will continue to enrich our cinematic experiences for years to come.





