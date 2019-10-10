News

Farhan Akhtar’s GF Shibani Dandekar is all hearts for The Sky Is Pink’s new poster

MUMBAI: Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink is one of the much-awaited films of this year. It stars Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

It is just a day left for the release of the film and the stars are busy promoting extensively. Rohit recently shared a new poster of the movie on Instagram and it is all about smiles. This new poster featured Rohit and Zaira sharing a happy moment. In the poster, Zaira is seen walking down a street wearing a white t-shirt and jeans paired with a yellow jacket. She is accompanied by Rohit who plays the role of Zaira’s brother in The Sky Is Pink. Wearing a grey jacket with navy blue shorts, Rohit is seen jumping in the air and is all smiles in the poster. Justifying the title of the movie was the pink sky in the background of this poster.

It’s not just the fans who are in awe of this new poster. In fact, Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar is also in love with it. She even posted a comment on Rohit’s Instagram post with hearts emojis.

Take a look below: 

