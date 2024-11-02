Fascinating! Dibyendu Bhattacharya Reflects on Anurag Kashyap's Promise Fulfilled in 'Dev.D'

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya reminisces about how Anurag Kashyap kept his promise of casting him in the iconic film 'Dev.D', marking a significant milestone in his career.
Dibyendu Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: Celebrated actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, renowned for his notable performances in acclaimed films such as 'Black Friday', 'Maqbool', and 'B.A. Pass', recently reflected on a pivotal moment in his career - being cast in Anurag Kashyap's cult classic 'Dev.D'.

As 'Dev.D' commemorates 15 years since its release, Dibyendu fondly recalls the journey that led him to his memorable role in the groundbreaking film. He reveals how, during the making of 'Dev.D', he expressed his eagerness to portray the character of Chunnilal to Anurag Kashyap, expressing his longstanding desire to collaborate with the visionary director.

Reflecting on the uncertainty surrounding the release of Anurag's previous project 'Black Friday', Dibyendu recounts Anurag's candid response, where he promised to cast him as Chunnilal if 'Black Friday' saw the light of day. This assurance served as a beacon of hope for Dibyendu and other struggling actors, offering a glimpse of potential opportunities on the horizon.

Also Read: Exclusive! This is what Mission Raniganj actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has to say about Akshay Kumar’s statement regarding the movie

After a prolonged wait of three years, 'Black Friday' finally graced the screens, paving the way for Dibyendu's triumphant casting in 'Dev.D'. Anurag's official announcement in the newspapers, with Abhay Deol as the titular character and Dibyendu as Chunnilal, marked a significant milestone in the actor's career journey.

The success and acclaim garnered by 'Dev.D' not only validated Dibyendu's patient wait but also cemented his reputation as a versatile and talented actor. Subsequently, Dibyendu delivered memorable performances in various acclaimed projects, including 'Rocket Boys', 'Jamtara', and 'Maharani', showcasing his prowess as a director's actor.

Looking ahead, Dibyendu has exciting projects lined up, including 'Poacher' for Prime Video and the Bengali film 'Bonobibi', underscoring his continued commitment to delivering compelling performances and captivating audiences with his talent.

As Dibyendu Bhattacharya reminisces about his journey from anticipation to fulfilment in 'Dev.D', his story serves as an inspiring testament to perseverance, talent, and the transformative power of artistic collaboration.

Also Read: Exclusive! Dibyendu Bhattacharya on his experience with the cast, “Mere character Kamruddin ke guzar jane ke baad picture shuru hoti hai”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala

Dibyendu Bhattacharya Anurag Kashyap Dev.D career milestone actor's journey perseverance collaboration
