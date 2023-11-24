Fascinating! Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga tease the collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas? Here’s Truth?

MUMBAI: On Thursday, November 24, a large-scale event in Delhi saw the unveiling of the trailer for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal. The audience responded well to the trailer, roaring with excitement for their favorite actors. Among those in present were Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Sandeep hinted during the occasion that we might see Prabhas and Ranbir collaborating.

Is it possible that Prabhas' Spirit and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal—Sandeep's upcoming project and the "spyverse" and "copverse," which have emerged as new Bollywood trends, are also set to exist in the same universe? This question intrigued Ranbir, so he also questioned Sandeep, “Kya Animal aur Spirit saath aa sakte hain? (Can Animal and Spirit come together?)”

The director replied, “Socha nahi hai, but if it happens toh batata hoon (I haven’t thought about it, but if it happens then I’ll let you know).” Sandeep's response caused the audience to burst out in laughter.

Sandeep also discussed working with Animal and Ranbir at the occasion, saying, “It’s more than three years I’m into this story, its screenplay and characters. It’s a long journey, we had a great time, we had great actors. Working with Ranbir Kapoor, for a second-time filmmaker, is actually a big opportunity. I was very excited when I got to know that we’d be working together. Once I started narrating the story, the rest fell into place.”

Animal is one of the most eagerly awaited and talked-about movies of the year. It's Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second film as a Bollywood filmmaker, following Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Fans are eager to see what cinematic magic Sandeep and Ranbir will bring to the big screens on December 1st, as this is their debut joint project.

