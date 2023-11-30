Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer will unveiled on THIS date; Know here the details!

Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI : Without a doubt, 2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar's first release of the year Pathaan became an all-time smash. Jawan, Pathaan's following movie, broke his record. As a result, everyone has begun to concentrate on Dunki, his upcoming movie. The fact that Rajkumar Hirani is directing the movie adds to the excitement.

He is now releasing Dunki, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, one of the best directors in Indian cinema. Two weeks before the movie's premiere, on December 7, the theatrical trailer for this heartfelt comedic entertainer is expected to be released. The makers have so far released a song and a teaser.

King Khan's romantic side was not shown to fans of the actor in Pathaan and Jawan. According to the song Lutt Putt Gaya, Dunki will also satisfy that need. Tapsee Pannu plays the lead female role in the film. Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and others had important parts. Gauri Khan and Raju Hirani produced this movie.

According to a media report, Rajkumar Hirani, the film's director, is cautious with his money. The shoot took 75 days to complete, of which SRK spent 60 days shooting. This puts Dunki in the profit even before it launches.

SRK rotated between the Jawan and Dunki sets of his previous production, putting more time into the Jawan sets because of its lengthier timeline. It seems that Hirani adjusted the Dunki schedule to fit SRK's schedule. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan, which debuted on September 7, has reportedly made earnings of Rs 1,150 crore, making it the highest-earning Hindi film ever as well as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian movie overall.

