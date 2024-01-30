Fascinating! KGF star Yash and Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate on a project? Eager to work with SRK but there's a CATCH; Here’s what!

MUMBAI: According to a recent rumor, Shah Rukh Khan and KGF actor Yash have allegedly explored the possibility of working together. Yash has reportedly stated his desire to collaborate with the actor. Yash is pursuing a career in Bollywood.

According to reports, the actor signed Nitish Tiwari's Ramayan. There have been rumors circulating that he is currently signing a second Bollywood film. Amidst these speculations, a recent rumor suggests that Yash and SRK might collaborate on a movie, with the only thing standing in their way being a flawless script.

“There have been conversations around him working with Shah Rukh Khan — and it is an idea which got both of the actors super excited. However, they need the right project to collaborate together as it will come with a lot of expectations, and they don’t want to disappoint their fans. That’s why they want it to be a well-thought move, instead of an impulsive one,” a source told to a popular news portal.

Additionally, the insider stated that Yash is in discussions for a different project with Red Chillies Entertainment. “He is already in talks for his second film — which is an action project. He is having conversations with Red Chillies Entertainment for the project. At the moment, they have discussed the creative ideas with the actor, who has liked it and wants to see how it turns out to be,” the gossip claimed.

According to a second source cited in the story, Yash is currently concentrating solely on the projects he is working on. Yash is working on a few projects in the meantime. Last month, the actor revealed the title of his upcoming Kannada movie, Toxic. In the movie, the actor looks to be playing an anti-hero. The remaining cast members are still a mystery, even though Geetu Mohandas will be directing the picture. Kareena Kapoor is reportedly being considered for the role of the film's lead female character.

