Fascinating! Kubbra Sait all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Deva’

The movie's title, Deva, and its release date for the next year were disclosed by the filmmakers on social media during the Dussehra holiday. The most recent news on that front is that the main cast is set to feature actress Kubbra Sait, who gained recognition for her performance in Sacred Games.
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI : Shahid Kapoor will play the lead role in Siddharth Roy Kapur's upcoming film, which was revealed on Pooja Hegde's birthday. The movie's title, Deva, and its release date for the next year were disclosed by the filmmakers on social media during the Dussehra holiday. The most recent news on that front is that the main cast is set to feature actress Kubbra Sait, who gained recognition for her performance in Sacred Games.

Also read: Hilarious! “Badass RaviKumar ke samne Takkar?” netizens gives hilarious reaction as Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva is all set for Dussehra 2024 release

If the reports are accurate, the actress and Shahid Kapoor will be getting back together after working together on the latter's first web series, Farzi. A source close to the actress confirmed, “Yes Kubbra Sait will be a part of the film. It will feature Shahid Kapoor in the role of a cop but we cannot divulge any details of her character right now. But she is excited to reunite with Shahid after Farzi”.

In this thriller, Pooja Hegde will play the major role, but the rest of the cast's specifics are still being withheld. Rosshan Andrews will direct the movie in collaboration with Zee Studios. The director had previously outlined his concept for the movie in a statement, saying, "I am honored to be directing Deva, and I am eager to bring this thrilling story to the screen. With Shahid Kapoor's exceptional talent and the combined efforts of our fantastic team, I am confident that Deva will give a different cinematic experience."

Deva is scheduled to be worldwide release on October 11, 2024. Kubbra Sait is well-known for her parts in series like The Trial and Farzi. In addition, the actress has appeared in a number of movies, including Gully Boy, RK/RKay, Jawaani Jaaneman, and Ready.

Also read:Vacation goals! Disha Patani’s photo dump from her vacation is unmissable, the actress is looking supremely hot

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

