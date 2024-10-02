Fascinating! Rakul Preet Singh cast as Shurpanakha in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana? Here's details!

MUMBAI: The intriguing casting of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been making waves for a while. Although it is already known that Ranbir Kapoor will play Ram in the movie, rumors are circulating that Rakul Preet Singh is in talks to play Shurpanakha.

According to a source cited by the popular news portal, “Rakul and Nitesh Tiwari have been in talks for a while now and the casting is now in place for Shurpanakha. It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry of Lord Ram and Ravaan.”

“Rakul is excited to step into the world of this epic and the paperwork will happen soon. The actress is considering this associate with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the source added.

In the meantime, it was revealed last month that Sunny Deol had already been cast as Hanuman in the movie. The well-known news website cited an insider as stating, “Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten once in a lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction.”

According to the source, the actor would begin filming his scene in Ramayana: Part One in May 2024. “While Ramayana: Part One features Sunny Deol in a guest appearance, the second and third part of the epic trilogy will have his complete presence. The makers are confident that after Dara Singh, it’s Sunny Deol who would be synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times,” the source added.

According to reports, Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita, while Ranbir Kapoor will portray Ram in this film. Prior to this year, Alia Bhatt was in talks to play Sita, however, she withdrew because of scheduling conflicts. In the meantime, Yash, the KGF actor, will probably play Ravana in the film. An offer has been made to Vijay Sethupathi to play Vibishana. However, as of right now, no formal announcement has been made about this.

According to reports, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will open in theaters in March 2024.

Credit- News 18