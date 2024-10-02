Fascinating! Rakul Preet Singh cast as Shurpanakha in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana? Here's details!

According to reports, Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita, while Ranbir Kapoor will portray Ram in this film. Before this year, Alia Bhatt was in talks to play Sita, however, she withdrew because of scheduling conflicts. In the meantime, Yash, the KGF actor, will probably play Ravana in the film.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 15:56
movie_image: 
Rakul Preet Singh

MUMBAI: The intriguing casting of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been making waves for a while. Although it is already known that Ranbir Kapoor will play Ram in the movie, rumors are circulating that Rakul Preet Singh is in talks to play Shurpanakha.

(Also read: Vacay Goals! Rakul Preet Singh is out for a fun vacation time, check out the hot beach look of the actress)

According to a source cited by the popular news portal, “Rakul and Nitesh Tiwari have been in talks for a while now and the casting is now in place for Shurpanakha. It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry of Lord Ram and Ravaan.”

“Rakul is excited to step into the world of this epic and the paperwork will happen soon. The actress is considering this associate with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the source added.

In the meantime, it was revealed last month that Sunny Deol had already been cast as Hanuman in the movie. The well-known news website cited an insider as stating, “Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten once in a lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction.”

According to the source, the actor would begin filming his scene in Ramayana: Part One in May 2024. “While Ramayana: Part One features Sunny Deol in a guest appearance, the second and third part of the epic trilogy will have his complete presence. The makers are confident that after Dara Singh, it’s Sunny Deol who would be synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times,” the source added.

According to reports, Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita, while Ranbir Kapoor will portray Ram in this film. Prior to this year, Alia Bhatt was in talks to play Sita, however, she withdrew because of scheduling conflicts. In the meantime, Yash, the KGF actor, will probably play Ravana in the film. An offer has been made to Vijay Sethupathi to play Vibishana. However, as of right now, no formal announcement has been made about this.

According to reports, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will open in theaters in March 2024.

(Also read: Happy birthday Rakul Preet Singh! Have a look at the remarkable transformation of the actress)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- News 18

Rakul Preet Singh RAKUL PREET SINGH FANSRAKUL PREET SINGH MOVIES RAKUL PREET SINGH BIRTHDAY BOLLYWOOD BIRTHDAY Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 15:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! When Ranbir Kapoor called daughter Raha and wife Alia Bhatt his ‘two-loves’ as he wished them on Valentine’s Day
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most successful and sought after actors of the Indian film industry. He was...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Shocking! Aradhana's kidnapper still reluctant to release her
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Angad’s eyes widely open after knowing Veer’s truth, Regrets disappointing Sahiba
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Whoa! Neeraj Pandey brings Avinash Tiwary, Saiyami Kher and Jimmy Sheirgill together for his next thriller on Netflix
MUMBAI : Neeraj Pandey is one of the most well known and talented filmmakers of the Hindi film industry. He was...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein: Durva Sabotages Savi's Wedding Reception Attire, Chaos Ensues
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein promises a whirlwind of drama as Yashwant Rao...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein: Savi Left Disheartened as Ishaan Fails to Support Her Against Family
MUMBAI : The latest developments in Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein unfold a tale of betrayal and disappointment as Savi...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Aww! When Ranbir Kapoor called daughter Raha and wife Alia Bhatt his ‘two-loves’ as he wished them on Valentine’s Day
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ranbir
Aww! When Ranbir Kapoor called daughter Raha and wife Alia Bhatt his ‘two-loves’ as he wished them on Valentine’s Day
Salman
Oh No! Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya will no longer work together; actor to be replaced by Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh
Vijay Varma
Interesting! Here are this year’s upcoming projects of Vijay Varma that are sure to blow your mind
Prajakta Dusane
Woah! Actress Prajakta Dusane looks adorable as she drops a new photo shoot, we really cannot take our eyes off these clicks
Sameer Wankhede
Controversy! Enforcement Directorate allegedly books Sameer Wankhede for reportedly Rs 25 Crore bribe demand from Shah Rukh Khan in Aryan Khan Case
Ameesha Patel
Exciting! Ameesha Patel UNVEIL plans for 'Humraaz' sequel starring Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna; Says ‘I guess it’s best to…’