Fascinating! Rashmika Mandanna takes fans excitement to the next level by assuring 'Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to be much BIGGER; Says ‘Everyone is so driven to make’

MUMBAI: In addition to ruling the box office in 2021, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's smash hit Pushpa: The Rise also won two National Awards. Rashmika talked candidly about Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel, in a recent interview.

(Also read: What! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda not getting married due to THIS surprising reason)

She said, “I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that. I just shot for a song for Pushpa 2 and I was just like, ‘How are you guys thinking about this?’ Everyone is so driven to make a good film. All of us have gone all out and are enjoying the process. It’s a story that has no end, you can lead it any which way. It is fun.”

Rashmika Mandanna responded when asked if she felt under pressure to match up to the hype surrounding the first movie, “There is no pressure. When I see the first film, I feel I need to buckle up. But in Pushpa 2, my character is a lot thought about and better. I am really excited but not nervous. I, as an actor, have grown over the last two years that I am able to deliver better. That gives confidence to me.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar. Devi Sri Prasad composed the soundtrack. It stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil. The first installment released in December 2021, which was a huge smash throughout India.

(Also read:Woah! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours by twining in black; Fan says ‘Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki…’)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- The Indian Express