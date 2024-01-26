Fascinating! SSMB29: Can SS Rajamouli’s Action-Adventure Reset Mahesh Babu’s Career?

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's recent release, "Guntur Kaaram," failed to meet the blockbuster expectations, raising questions about the actor's career strategy. With a lukewarm response to the film at the box office, Mahesh Babu, known for experimenting with his roles, may be reevaluating his choices.

Despite being a celebrated star with global appeal, Mahesh Babu faced setbacks, especially after the 2017 flop, "Spyder." Subsequent films like "Bharat Ane Nenu," "Maharishi," "Sarileru Neekevvaru," and "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" showcased his versatility, but none emerged as a massive hit. Delays, reshoots, and production issues surrounded "Guntur Kaaram," further complicating the actor's career trajectory.

Industry insiders suggest that Mahesh Babu needs a major hit to reclaim his position as the original Telugu superstar. Amidst this backdrop, all hopes are now pinned on his collaboration with SS Rajamouli for an upcoming action-adventure. With pan-Indian films like "RRR," "Pushpa," and "Salaar" setting box office records, Mahesh Babu is poised to explore new horizons.

While the Telugu audience has evolved, demanding fresh narratives beyond traditional hero-centric stories, Mahesh Babu's foray into SS Rajamouli's project indicates a shift towards all-out action and period genres. This move aligns with changing audience expectations and the success of contemporary Telugu stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas.

Sources suggest that an official announcement about SS Rajamouli's collaboration with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29, is imminent. Mahesh Babu is reportedly gearing up for this Indiana Jones-like adventure, raising anticipation for a potential gamechanger in Tollywood and Indian cinema.

As fans eagerly await details about SSMB29, the collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli holds the promise of resetting the actor's career trajectory and delivering a cinematic experience that resonates with evolving audience preferences.

Credit: Hindustan Times