Fascinating! The Journey of Shabana Raza, From Kareeb to Marriage with Manoj Bajpayee

MUMBAI: Shabana Raza, professionally known as Neha, started her Bollywood journey with the film Kareeb opposite Bobby Deol in 1998. However, her debut did not bring the desired success, and the film failed to make an impact at the box office. Shabana had to change her name to Neha for the film, a decision she was not comfortable with, as she always identified herself as Shabana. Despite the challenges, she continued her journey in the industry.

During the shoot of Kareeb, Shabana faced a difficult situation when director Vidhu Vinod Chopra allegedly bit her on the hand after she struggled to get a scene right. This incident left her shaken but did not deter her spirit. She went on to work in several successful films, including Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet opposite Ajay Devgn, and Fiza alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Despite these successes, Shabana experienced setbacks with films like Aatma, Rahul, and Muskaan, which did not perform well. In 2009, after an 11-year career in Bollywood, she decided to quit the industry and focus on her personal life.

Shabana's personal life took a positive turn when she met actor Manoj Bajpayee, whom she had worked with in Kareeb. Their friendship blossomed into love, and the couple tied the knot after dating for 8 years. They now have a daughter together and lead a happy, private life away from the limelight.

Shabana's journey in Bollywood may have had its ups and downs, but her decision to prioritize her personal life and find happiness outside the industry is a testament to her strength and resilience.

