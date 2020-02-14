News

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks' remains laid to rest

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 12:24 PM

MUMBAI:  The mortal remains of one of India's top fashion designers and gay icon Wendell Rodricks were laid to rest in his ancestral village of Colvale in North Goa after a solemn funeral ceremony on Thursday evening.

Rodricks who was unwell for several months while, breathed his last on Wednesday evening.

Among those who were present for the funeral ceremony were Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, local BJP MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar, top industrialists, socialite Bina Ramani, actor Arshad Warsi, among others.

Rodricks, one of the most popular fashion designers from Goa, was awarded a Padma Shri in 2014 and was also accorded the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts Et Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture in 2015. As a designer he has been credited with reviving the Kunbi saree, worm by the indigenous Kunbi tribal women of Goa.

He was in the process of setting up a museum 'Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre' which Rodricks had dedicated to clothes and fashion in Goa through the ages.

Tags Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks Bina Ramani Digambar Kamat Nilkanth Halarnkar Arshad Warsi TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving 10 million mark on Instagram

Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Rudra and Maya's sizzling romance in Beyhadh 2

Rudra and Maya's sizzling romance in Beyhadh...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here