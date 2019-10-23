News

Fashion Face-Off! Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhatt? Who wore the off-shoulder black top better?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 11:13 AM

MUMBAI: The fashion game has become something of a statement these days and the fashion wave has taken over Bollywood divas as well. 

A testimony to the same is the recent pictures of two talented actresses of B-Town, Shraddha Kapoor who's basking in the success of her two back to back hits with Saaho and Chhichhore and Alia Bhatt who's spotted at the several events is gearing up for her upcoming fantasy drama.

Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning when she first wore the black off-shoulder top during her last leg of Saaho Promotion with open tresses and bold lips. The actress completed the look with gold hoop earrings and minimal hand accessories.

On the other hand, taking inspiration from the same, Alia Bhatt recently rocked an almost similar look as she paired the off-shoulder top with polka dot pants during an event where Alia opted for nude makeup and a high ponytail and looked gorgeous.

Apart from the back to back successes, busy bee Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 and gearing up for her next dance film Street Dancer. 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is shooting for her father's directorial and an upcoming fantasy drama.

Tags > Fashion Face-Off, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, B-town, Baaghi 3, Saaho, Chhichhore, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
22 Oct 2019 07:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonal Agrawal recreates Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’s looks in three different ways
Sonal Agrawal recreates Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Oct 2019 06:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated this week amongst the guys?
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

past seven days