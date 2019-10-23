Fashion Face-Off! Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhatt? Who wore the off-shoulder black top better?

MUMBAI: The fashion game has become something of a statement these days and the fashion wave has taken over Bollywood divas as well.



A testimony to the same is the recent pictures of two talented actresses of B-Town, Shraddha Kapoor who's basking in the success of her two back to back hits with Saaho and Chhichhore and Alia Bhatt who's spotted at the several events is gearing up for her upcoming fantasy drama.



Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning when she first wore the black off-shoulder top during her last leg of Saaho Promotion with open tresses and bold lips. The actress completed the look with gold hoop earrings and minimal hand accessories.



On the other hand, taking inspiration from the same, Alia Bhatt recently rocked an almost similar look as she paired the off-shoulder top with polka dot pants during an event where Alia opted for nude makeup and a high ponytail and looked gorgeous.



Apart from the back to back successes, busy bee Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 and gearing up for her next dance film Street Dancer.



On the work front, Alia Bhatt is shooting for her father's directorial and an upcoming fantasy drama.