‘Fateh’ actor Sonu Sood says ‘IAS Ban, Desh Bana’ as he provides free IAS coaching scholarships to the underprivileged

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 16:51
movie_image: 
Fateh

MUMBAI: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has announced that the registrations to receive free IAS coaching under his initiative ‘Sambhavam’ 2024 have begun. The initiative, which marks a collaboration between ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ and DIYA Delhi, aims at providing free IAS coaching scholarships to those who do not have enough funds to achieve the dream of becoming an IAS officer. Not only this, but it also provides personality development coaching to the IAS aspirants. As of now, more than 7000 students have benefitted from this programme.

In a recent video, the hero of masses Sonu Sood urged all to join the coaching, and aid to the country’s development. Sood said the initiative’s tagline “IAS ban, desh bana” emphasizes on not only helping people to achieve their dream of becoming an IAS officer, but also invoking the feeling of patriotism in them. As soon as the actor announced the registration, several users praised Sood for this initiative. One user commented, “Sir Movie me aap villain hai lekin real life ke aap hero ho”, while another wrote, “Sonu sir Ek hi dil h kitni baar jitoge jii”

On the work front, the National hero is gearing up for the release of his upcoming cybercrime thriller ‘Fateh’, which also marks his directorial venture. With ‘Fateh’, Sood promises to deliver a Hollywood-level actioner, which is slated to release soon.

