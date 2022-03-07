'Fateh' embodies the spirit of 'Shabaash Mithu'

'Fateh', the first song from the Taapsee Pannu-starrer biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', was released on Tuesday.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 14:30
movie_image: 
'Fateh' embodies the spirit of 'Shabaash Mithu'

MUMBAI: 'Fateh', the first song from the Taapsee Pannu-starrer biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', was released on Tuesday.

The track, composed by Salvage Audio Collective & Charan, tells the story of grit and determination showcased in the film which is based on the life of iconic cricketer Mithali Raj.

The song embodies the spirit of the biopic. The core of the song lies in the spirit of fighting against all odds and never giving up. It is an ode to every young girl and woman out there to push them to chase their dreams.

'Shabaash Mithu' follows the journey of an inspirational cricketer who brought Indian women's cricket to the forefront, debuting at a young age of 16, going on to captain the team at the age of 22, and a record-breaking career spanning over 23 years.

The film, produced by Viacom18 Studios and directed by Srijit Mukherji, is set to arrive in cinemas on July 15."

Source: INS

Bollywood movies Shabaash Mithu song Fateh Taapsee Pannu Mithali Raj biopic Srijit Mukherji Cricket TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 14:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kunal Kapoor to co-host first season of Web3 decentralised label 'Unlabel'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor is set to co-host the first season of 'Unlabel' - a decentralised label under Web3...
Nyrraa M Banerji on 'Pishachini': Supernatural shows have always fascinated me
MUMBAI: Actress Nyrraa M Banerji will be seen as a sultry devil in the soon-to-go-on-air show 'Pishachini'. This is her...
Urvashi Rautela chuffed to be compared with the evergreen Rekha
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently performed in front of a massive audience at the Umang Awards 2022...
OMG! The time when R Madhavan was trolled by his doctor and accused of being an ‘Alcoholic’ and This was his reaction
MUMBAI: Also read:...
'Fateh' embodies the spirit of 'Shabaash Mithu'
MUMBAI: 'Fateh', the first song from the Taapsee Pannu-starrer biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', was released on Tuesday. The...
OMG! When Akshay Kumar was left stunned because of wife Twinkle Khanna’s honesty
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Recent Stories
Kunal Kapoor to co-host first season of Web3 decentralised label 'Unlabel'
Kunal Kapoor to co-host first season of Web3 decentralised label 'Unlabel'
Latest Video