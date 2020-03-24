Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted sweeping the floor

MUMBAI: Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen spending her quarantine time by maintaining cleanliness and keep the house clean by sweeping the floor.

Fatima impressed the Bollywood audience with her amazing performance in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan. Although Thugs was not accepted by the audience and turned out to be a failure at the box office, the performance of the actress was well appreciated and loved by all.

The diva has a huge fan base.

As the world is going through tough times and fighting against Covid-19, all of us are exercising social distancing. Meanwhile, she was found doing something different.

Have a look.

Today, the actress was seen sweeping her home floor, as she has given her maid a holiday. She shared this picture on her social media handle. This is indeed a good way to give out a message to maintain cleanliness around you and make the best of your quarantine time.

On the work front, she will be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in horror comedy Bhoot Police.