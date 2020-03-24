News

Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted sweeping the floor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2020 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen spending her quarantine time by maintaining cleanliness and keep the house clean by sweeping the floor.

Fatima impressed the Bollywood audience with her amazing performance in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan. Although Thugs was not accepted by the audience and turned out to be a failure at the box office, the performance of the actress was well appreciated and loved by all.

The diva has a huge fan base.

As the world is going through tough times and fighting against Covid-19, all of us are exercising social distancing. Meanwhile, she was found doing something different.

Have a look.

 Today, the actress was seen sweeping her home floor, as she has given her maid a holiday. She shared this picture on her social media handle. This is indeed a good way to give out a message to maintain cleanliness around you and make the best of your quarantine time.

On the work front, she will be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in horror comedy Bhoot Police.

Tags Bollywood Dangal girl Saif Ali Khan Ali Fazal Bhoot Police Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here