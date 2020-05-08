Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about the passion she has for her work and much more!

MUMBAI; Fatima is always seen portraying strong screen characters on screen and winning hearts with them. Her debut with Dangal truly made a really special place in our hearts.

Talking about her upcoming projects, we will be seeing Fatima in totally different characters this time. The actress also talks about her experience in working with Rajkummar Rao and Diljit Dosanjh and also what they have in common and that’s what has inspired her in her work.

Fatima says, "What I have understood by working with all of them is that all these people are so good at their job and they have one thing in common passion for their work."

Talking about approaching every project that comes across the path, Fatima adds, "The way they approach each film with a childlike excitement, that is something I would like to retain. I really hope I never lose that passion for my work"

It’s great to see how Fatima is always taking inspiration from everything that’s around her and growing into a beautiful person each day in her professional life. On the work front, we will be seeing Fatima in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and LUDO.