News

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about the passion she has for her work and much more!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 05:04 PM

MUMBAI;  Fatima is always seen portraying strong screen characters on screen and winning hearts with them. Her debut with Dangal truly made a really special place in our hearts. 

Talking about her upcoming projects, we will be seeing Fatima in totally different characters this time. The actress also talks about her experience in working with Rajkummar Rao and Diljit Dosanjh and also what they have in common and that’s what has inspired her in her work. 

Fatima says, "What I have understood by working with all of them is that all these people are so good at their job and they have one thing in common passion for their work."

Talking about approaching every project that comes across the path, Fatima adds,  "The way they approach each film with a childlike excitement, that is something I would like to retain. I really hope I never lose that passion for my work"

It’s great to see how Fatima is always taking inspiration from everything that’s around her and growing into a beautiful person each day in her professional life. On the work front, we will be seeing Fatima in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and LUDO.

Tags Fatima Sana Shaikh Dangal Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Rajkummar Rao Diljit Dosanjh TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here