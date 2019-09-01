Feels great when actors bring life to characters: Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has praised actress Kajal Aggarwal who will be paired opposite actor John Abraham in his next film, "Mumbai Saga", and said it feels great when actors bring life to characters exactly as conceived.

Sanjay on Thursday tweeted: "Shot with the wonderful and vivacious Kajal Aggarwal yesterday as she joined 'Mumbai Saga' as the lead actress opposite John. Feels so great when actors bring to life characters exactly as we've conceived them."

"Mumbai Saga" is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties. It stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

The film, which also features Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte, is slated to release on June 19, 2020.

Source: IANS