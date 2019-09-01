News

Feels great when actors bring life to characters: Sanjay Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Sep 2019 12:30 PM

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has praised actress Kajal Aggarwal who will be paired opposite actor John Abraham in his next film, "Mumbai Saga", and said it feels great when actors bring life to characters exactly as conceived.

Sanjay on Thursday tweeted: "Shot with the wonderful and vivacious Kajal Aggarwal yesterday as she joined 'Mumbai Saga' as the lead actress opposite John. Feels so great when actors bring to life characters exactly as we've conceived them."

"Mumbai Saga" is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties. It stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

The film, which also features Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte, is slated to release on June 19, 2020.

Source: IANS

Tags > feels great, actors bring life to characters, Sanjay Gupta, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Classmates,...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Digital space has ushered...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Chhichhore'...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sharp shooting is an...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Sonchiriya'...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Inaaya crazy about...

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Karan Wahi talks about replacing Dheeraj, ego clashes, and more
Karan Wahi talks about replacing Dheeraj, ego... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 06:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
MTV Ace is SCRIPTED? I Vikas Gupta busts myths about MTV Ace of Space 2
MTV Ace is SCRIPTED? I Vikas Gupta busts myths... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Joker
Joker
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan

past seven days