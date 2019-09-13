Feels like yesterday: Sonakshi on completing 9 years in Bollywood

It's been nine years in the industry for actress Sonakshi Sinha, who says she does not know where the time flew because it "feels like just yesterday".

Sonakshi made her debut in the 2010 film "Dabangg", where she was paired opposite superstar Salman Khan.

The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories and penned down a heart warming note on her journey.

"Nine years back, 10th September 2010, was the day 'Dabangg' released which means it was the day I started this amazing journey of being an actor and being able to entertain you all. Honestly, I don't even know where all this time flew because it feels like just yesterday," she wrote.

Sonakshi, daughter of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, has also starred in films such as "Rowdy Rathore", "Son of Sardaar", "Dabangg 2", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", "Lootera" and "Akira".

She is currently busy shooting for the third installment of the "Dabangg" franchise, which is being directed by Prabhudheva.

Source: IANS