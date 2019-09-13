News

Feels like yesterday: Sonakshi on completing 9 years in Bollywood

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 12:18 PM

It's been nine years in the industry for actress Sonakshi Sinha, who says she does not know where the time flew because it "feels like just yesterday".

Sonakshi made her debut in the 2010 film "Dabangg", where she was paired opposite superstar Salman Khan.

The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories and penned down a heart warming note on her journey.

"Nine years back, 10th September 2010, was the day 'Dabangg' released which means it was the day I started this amazing journey of being an actor and being able to entertain you all. Honestly, I don't even know where all this time flew because it feels like just yesterday," she wrote.

Sonakshi, daughter of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, has also starred in films such as "Rowdy Rathore", "Son of Sardaar", "Dabangg 2", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", "Lootera" and "Akira".

She is currently busy shooting for the third installment of the "Dabangg" franchise, which is being directed by Prabhudheva.

Source: IANS

Tags > Sonakshi Sinha, Dabangg, Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Rowdy Rathore,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy Anjum Fakih's birthday bash
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Itishree Singh
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik

past seven days