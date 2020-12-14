A fest of short films on Covid-19

MUMBAI: Screenings and an award ceremony for short films on coronavirus was organised here on Monday.

Titled International Coronavirus Short Film Festival, the event saw limited number of guests owing to the pandemic. Most of the jury members, including singer Sonu Nigam were unable to attend.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar was the chief guest of the event, and the festival was presided by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Javadekar said the government gives support to short film makers and appealed that filmmakers should make good short films that touches the lives and hearts of people.

Over 2800 films from 108 countries had participated in the festival, organised by the Indian Infotainment Media Corporation.

The films revolved around stories based on cure, safety measures, and lives during Covid-19.

One of the jury members was Mukesh Gupta, Chairman Entertainment, Media, Art, and Culture Committee.

"International Coronavirus Short Film Festival is an excellent idea. I appreciate the idea of Devendra Khandelwal ji who had conceptualised the idea and executed this extraordinary concept," said Gupta.