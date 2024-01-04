Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi opens up on working with idol Hrithik Roshan; Believes there's something beyond

MUMBAI: TAkshay Oberoi has proven to be a real Fighter in his professional journey. A well-known "American actor of Indian descent" on Wikipedia, he has made a name for himself in Bollywood with roles in Fitoor, Piku, Is Life Mein, Laal Rang, and Kaalakaandi, among other films.

After starring in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, the actor received lots of love and felt that his life had finally come full circle. The movie has finally made its way to OTT after running its theatrical run, where it is presently trending at number one. In an interview with the popular news portal, Akshay Oberoi discussed his role as the character that shares screen time with Hrithik Roshan, his career in brief, and his reactions to the rhetoric in the movie, which seemed overly patriotic.

Akshay Oberoi essayed the role of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan aka Bash in Fighter and it was a "big deal for him" to be working with an ensemble cast. He felt that, in the industry, roles he has been offered are usually opposite to him, but, the actor found uncanny similarities between him and Basheer. What drew Akshay towards the character is his passion for his country and the nation, just like he is with acting in real life, despite the industry's challenges.

On being asked if life came full circle when he shared the screen space with Hrithik

Roshan in the film. He chucked and chimed in, "It's so weird. Like, I've been going

through this whole journey of reflecting ever since the movie was released when it

makes you really believe in some, universal energy beyond it. Manifestation is such

a huge thing on Instagram. Everywhere, but really this is a true story. Maybe you

just create your own reality? I don't know. Because it's weird, it's not like I got

everything I ever wanted. But this thing, becoming a film actor after I saw Hrithik, and then ended up working in a big film with him. Like, it's something? I'm very confused. I don't have full clarity. But yes, you just have to believe that there is certainly something else

operating beyond."

Akshay Oberoi started taking dance classes after watching Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. And, now, after 20 years, he finds himself matching steps with him.

Taking about their camaraderie both off-screen and onscreen, Akshay told us, "It's

funny. I realised over time that the chemistry you have off-screen, reflects on film

because, on screen, it's limited time. You've to establish so many things and you've

only two or three moments in the movie to let the audience know what the bond is.

And always a big bonus on off-screen, if it's like that as well. I mean, I've had that

with Randeep Hooda in Laal Rang and Saif Ali Khan in Kaalakaandi. And now with

Fighter. Hrithik is a very hardworking guy. So maybe he appreciated my work ethic

and my commitment to the role, but he gelled immediately."

"I felt very comfortable with him and that is all credit to Hrithik. I mean, he has to

allow for it for it to happen. He is a megastar. I can't force him to be comfortable

with me. It has to come from him. So it came from him and I had much deep

respect for him. He's so complimentary. But, dancing with him is very tough. It was

very stressful because I was like "Oh My God, Greek God, Michael Jackson" He

taught the nation how to dance!", he added.

Throughout his career, Akshay Oberoi has demonstrated adaptability and commitment. Awaiting the publication of his next projects, he says excitement about pursuing "raw action movies with intense scenes," demonstrating his dedication to experimenting with different roles and pushing the limits of his profession.

