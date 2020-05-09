In Filmfare’s first digital-only issue, actor Rajkummar Rao talks about being lucky to have Patralekhaa by his side amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: The unprecedented lockdown owing to COVID-19 pandemic has made almost everyone internalise and do a stern check at their priorities in life. Bollywood celebrities are no different! While all of these glitteratis spend their time in confinement, some of the adorable duos like Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa simply redefine couple goals. With each one of us trying to make the most of our time in the lockdown, we witnessed Rajkummar Rao giving his girlfriend Patralekhaa a haircut, a few days ago, the video of which went viral going on to become a rage on the internet in a matter of minutes. The actress returned the favour through a sweet gesture by turning into a make-up and hair stylist cum photographer, all rolled into one, for Rao’s latest Filmfare cover.

Talking about how grateful Rajkumaar Rao is to have his beau with him during this lockdown in his latest cover feature of Filmfare, said, “That’s the only thing you can do. There’s no other option. Of course, there are so many people out there, who’re staying alone. It can get pretty tough. I’m fortunate to have Patralekhaa. I can’t imagine being alone but if I had to, I’d do it. I know it’s pretty hard. But you have to think about the future. There’s nothing more important than your life. By sacrificing a couple of weeks or months, you can participate in making this world a better place. That’s the only thing we can do, pray and hope that things get normal soon.”

