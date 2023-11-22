Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa remembers Sanjay Gadhavi on his birthday

MUMBAI: Following the news of filmmaker Sanjay Gadhavi's sudden demise, Raaj Shaandilyaa and his partner Vimal Lahoti have decided to dedicate their upcoming film ‘Googly’ to the late director, who was going to direct it.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhavi's demise has left Bollywood shocked and his colleagues devastated. Gadhavi passed away on November 19, 2023 after he suffered a heart attack while he was taking a morning walk at Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, North West, Mumbai.

Sanjay’s upcoming project included filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa and his partner Vimal Lahoti’s upcoming film ‘Googly’.

‘Googly’, which is going to be produced under of banner of Thinink Picturez, was announced earlier this year along with six other films.

Recalling Sanjay on his birthday on November 23, Raaj said, “We are still in shock. I still can’t believe that we have lost Sanjay. He’s gone too soon. We were to meet and discuss our film, but destiny had different plans. It’s a huge loss for us because we were really eager to work with him on 'Googly'. He was a friend to many of us and I will cherish his memories for the rest of my life. We also will be dedicating this film to honour his memories. My prayers are with his family.”

Sanjay Gadhvi had directed the blockbuster film ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Dhoom 2’ in 2006.