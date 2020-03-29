Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

MUMBAI: Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, when social distancing is a mandatory practice, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has decided to utilise the nationwide lockdown period of 21 days in a productive manner by conducting online master classes,

"I have decided to conduct these free masterclasses every alternate day till the time we are quarantined. My idea is to help people learn new skills and also to use their time creatively. Else the entire society will get into depression. Everyone has stories but they don't know how to tell these stories. My goal is to ensure that by April 15 at least a couple of housewives and 5-6 young people end up making short films sitting in their homes without spending a penny," Agnihotri said.

Earlier, the filmmaker had declared that intention to sell paintings to raise money for daily wage workers.

"There are a lot of people in the industry whose livelihood has been affected. I will sell these paintings for them," he had said.