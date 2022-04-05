Finally! Kartik Aaryan opens up on his alleged fallout with Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently opened up about the fall out with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The actor and the production house were working on Dostana 2 before the fallout.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently opened up about the fall out with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The actor and the production house were working on Dostana 2 before the fallout. In a statement issued after the fallout, Dharma refused to divulge details and said that it would maintain a ‘dignified silence’ on the matter.

Kartik has now opened up about this. Last year, rumours of Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour upsetting Karan Johar surfaced online and it was being said that he was no longer a part of Dostana 2. The film was supposed to star Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.

In a new interview, when Kartik was asked if his differences with the industry people, could cost him work as he is not from a filmy background, he said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).” He was also asked about the rumours about a few industry insiders creating a lobby against him. He replied, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."

Kartik had previously said that controversies surrounding his professional life bother his family.

Kartik is currently promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.

As ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ gets set to hit the screens on May 20, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy, ‘Captain India’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.

Credits: Hindustan Times

