Finally! Prateik Babbar reveals the reason behind divorce with Sanya Sagar; Says ‘It was rushed…’

Prateik Babbar revealed everything in the latest interview. He had finally opened out about his divorce with Sanya Sagar and went through a difficult time on one of those rare times. The actor explained that they were in love, which is why they got married, and shared what caused the couple to end their relationship.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 20:30
movie_image: 
Prateik

MUMBAI: After dating for a while, Prateik Babbar and movie producer Sanya Sagar tied the knot early in 2019. Unfortunately, though, earlier this year saw the couple's separation and subsequent divorce. At last, the actor talked about his divorce and how it affected him personally.

Also read: Prateik Babbar says Shabana Azmi has been very encouraging throughout his career

Prateik Babbar revealed everything in the latest interview. He had finally opened out about his divorce with Sanya Sagar and went through a difficult time on one of those rare times. The actor explained that they were in love, which is why they got married, and shared what caused the couple to end their relationship.

Regarding his ex-wife and their relationship, the Chhichhore actor expressed respect by stating that they were two different people and didn't have time to grow together. He said, “I think it is extremely important to figure each other out before you jump into a marriage or something concrete. It (The marriage) was rushed. There was some family pressure. I was 32, and I wanted to have kids by 35.”

When their divorce was finalized in January 2023, it hurt him. The India Lockdown star revealed that he married for the wrong reasons and recalled how he was a ‘absolute mess’ for a very long time. He mentioned, “We thought we would figure out love and compatibility on our way. It doesn’t work like that. You need to figure out everything before. Emotional frustrations led to bad choices and decisions. I felt betrayed in my marriage. But if that marriage had not failed, I wouldn’t have met the woman in my life today.”

With actress Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar experienced love again. As of right now, they are the happiest people alive and are genuinely, madly in love. On Valentine's Day of this year, they decided to make their relationship Instagram official. A few months back, the couple celebrated their third year of relationship with a lovely video that showed off the private times they had shared.

His ladylove, the actress Priya from Baar Baar Dekho, shared a cute photo of the duo on his birthday this year. They were stunning together in the picture. The actor donned a blush pink suit and white t-shirt and congratulated her on how stunning she looked in a red dress. It appears that they are giving each other a tender kiss. Sharing the photo, she penned, “Happiest birthday to my bestest half @_prat.”

Also read:Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Priya Banerjee Prateik Babbar Hello Mini Rana Naidu Bekaboo ott news Priya Banerje fans Priya Banerjee hot Valentine's Day Milkha Ranveer Singh Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Prasoon Joshi Udaipur Aarakshan Rakesh OmPrakash Mehra Ekk Deewana Tha Amy Jackson Farhan Akhtar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 20:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Finally! Prateik Babbar reveals the reason behind divorce with Sanya Sagar; Says ‘It was rushed…’
MUMBAI: After dating for a while, Prateik Babbar and movie producer Sanya Sagar tied the knot early in 2019....
Must Read! Exploring Real Lives: 10 Must-Watch Bollywood Biopics
MUMBAI: Bollywood has consistently brought true stories to the silver screen through biographical films, shedding light...
Did You Know! Shah Rukh Khan's Strategic Move: Convinced Rakesh Roshan for King Uncle Role, Secured Three-Film Deal
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's journey to Bollywood stardom took an unexpected turn in the early days of his career when he...
Heartfelt! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Heartfelt Wish for a Lifetime of Togetherness with Abhishek Amid Divorce Rumors
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, a couple who have weathered the storms of a 16-year-long...
Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Thriller Movies That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seats: From Drishyam to Kahaani
MUMBAI: For Bollywood enthusiasts who relish the art of unravelling mysteries and suspense, certain Hindi thriller...
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Russian fans' extraordinary gesture of carrying Raj Kapoor's car; Says ‘That’s another kind of stardom’
MUMBAI: In an earlier interview, actor Ranbir Kapoor appears self-aware of the kind of celebrity he has and the kind of...
Recent Stories
Prateik
Finally! Prateik Babbar reveals the reason behind divorce with Sanya Sagar; Says ‘It was rushed…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gangubai
Must Read! Exploring Real Lives: 10 Must-Watch Bollywood Biopics
Shah
Did You Know! Shah Rukh Khan's Strategic Move: Convinced Rakesh Roshan for King Uncle Role, Secured Three-Film Deal
Aishwarya
Heartfelt! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Heartfelt Wish for a Lifetime of Togetherness with Abhishek Amid Divorce Rumors
Jaane
Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Thriller Movies That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seats: From Drishyam to Kahaani
Ranbir
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Russian fans' extraordinary gesture of carrying Raj Kapoor's car; Says ‘That’s another kind of stardom’
Abhishek
Stunning! Check out unseen pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities; From Mehendi to Ghudchadi