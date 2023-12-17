Finally! Prateik Babbar reveals the reason behind divorce with Sanya Sagar; Says ‘It was rushed…’

MUMBAI: After dating for a while, Prateik Babbar and movie producer Sanya Sagar tied the knot early in 2019. Unfortunately, though, earlier this year saw the couple's separation and subsequent divorce. At last, the actor talked about his divorce and how it affected him personally.

Also read: Prateik Babbar says Shabana Azmi has been very encouraging throughout his career

Prateik Babbar revealed everything in the latest interview. He had finally opened out about his divorce with Sanya Sagar and went through a difficult time on one of those rare times. The actor explained that they were in love, which is why they got married, and shared what caused the couple to end their relationship.

Regarding his ex-wife and their relationship, the Chhichhore actor expressed respect by stating that they were two different people and didn't have time to grow together. He said, “I think it is extremely important to figure each other out before you jump into a marriage or something concrete. It (The marriage) was rushed. There was some family pressure. I was 32, and I wanted to have kids by 35.”

When their divorce was finalized in January 2023, it hurt him. The India Lockdown star revealed that he married for the wrong reasons and recalled how he was a ‘absolute mess’ for a very long time. He mentioned, “We thought we would figure out love and compatibility on our way. It doesn’t work like that. You need to figure out everything before. Emotional frustrations led to bad choices and decisions. I felt betrayed in my marriage. But if that marriage had not failed, I wouldn’t have met the woman in my life today.”

With actress Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar experienced love again. As of right now, they are the happiest people alive and are genuinely, madly in love. On Valentine's Day of this year, they decided to make their relationship Instagram official. A few months back, the couple celebrated their third year of relationship with a lovely video that showed off the private times they had shared.

His ladylove, the actress Priya from Baar Baar Dekho, shared a cute photo of the duo on his birthday this year. They were stunning together in the picture. The actor donned a blush pink suit and white t-shirt and congratulated her on how stunning she looked in a red dress. It appears that they are giving each other a tender kiss. Sharing the photo, she penned, “Happiest birthday to my bestest half @_prat.”

Also read:Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla