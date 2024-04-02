Finally! Rashmika Mandanna opens up about the REASON to choose speaking out against her deepfake video; Says ‘I am really scared for them…’

MUMBAI: Everyone was astonished and alarmed when Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral in November 2023. Although Rashmika has now disclosed her reasons for speaking out against her deepfake video, the man responsible for the viral clip has already been taken into custody. The Pushpa actress recently spoke on the renowned channel, stating that raising awareness of these kinds of incidents requires discussion.

“So many times this happens, and you speak about it, and someone is like, ‘But you chose this job!’ Or you know, ‘This is how it’s going to be.’ ‘Like, why are you talking about it now?’ In my head, the only thing I was thinking about was that if this happened to me in college, I wouldn’t have anyone to come and support me. Because something in our culture is that what society thinks of us is supposed to be us. Like we have to be the way and react how society wants us to, you know, think and react, right?” Rashmika said.

“So imagine some girl in her college had to go through the same thing. And I am like, dude, I am really scared for them. And if I am speaking about it, so there’s at least like 41 million people who know that, okay, there’s something called the deepfake. And this is not right. There’s something that is affecting emotions and causing stress in people in general. So I think bringing out that awareness was important to me,” the actress added.

For those who don't know, in November of last year, a morphing video of Rashmika Mandanna became very popular on social media. The woman with Rashmika's face could be seen entering an elevator in the video while dressed in a fitted outfit. It was quickly made clear, though, that the widely shared video was a deep fake. After celebrity Amitabh Bachchan also turned to the microblogging site X and looked for legal action, it caught everyone's attention.

Afterward, at the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, an FIR was filed about the occurrence under sections 465 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code (forgery and forgery with intent to destroy reputation), as well as sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act. Later, on January 21, 2024, Delhi Police detained the person who created the actress's deepfake video.

