Finally! Reema Kagti puts rumours to rest, confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt as the leads

Jee Le Zaraa, the multi-starrer road movie helmed by leading actor-director Farhan Akhtar, has been creating quite a stir on social media, right from the time of its announcement.
MUMBAI: Jee Le Zaraa, the multi-starrer road movie helmed by leading actor-director Farhan Akhtar, has been creating quite a stir on social media, right from the time of its announcement. The much-awaited project was originally launched with Bollywood's three most popular stars, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. 

However, Jee Le Zaraa has been making headlines lately with the rumors on its lead cast, after it was reported that Priyanka walked out of the project.

In a recent chat with PTI, filmmaker Reema Kagti, who is set to produce Jee Le Zaraa along with Zoya Akhtar under the banner Tiger Baby Films, dropped a major update on the much-awaited project. 

The co-producer also put an end to the rumors of the film getting a new star cast, to the much relief of the film fanatics. Kagti confirmed that the Farhan Akhtar directorial will go on floors with the same star cast, very soon. 

Earlier in an interview, co-producer Zoya Akhtar brushed off the reports that claimed Jee Le Zaraa is shelved and revealed that they are waiting for the dates of the lead cast.

The much-awaited road movie, which reportedly revolves around an all-girls trip, is said to be a spiritual sequel to the 2011-released movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which featured Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. 

Jee Le Zaraa will be headlined by Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share the screen with each other for the first time in their acting careers.

Recently, it was reported that Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project, owing to her busy schedule. Jee Le Zaraa, which was originally supposed to go on floors by mid-2022, was delayed initially due to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, and later because of the date clashes of its leading ladies. 

Even though it was rumored that the team has approached many A-listers to replace Priyanka in the film, both the actress and the makers of the film chose to not comment on the same. But now, Reema Kagti's revelation has put an end to all ongoing rumors.

