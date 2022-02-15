Finally! Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ to release on THIS date

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Jersey’ finally got a new release date after facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill will now be released in theatres on 14th April 2022

Also Read: Much in Love! Mira Rajput can give up food for the person of his life, Read to know more

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming sports drama ‘Jersey’. The sports drama features Shahid Kapoor as a failed cricketer and a helpless father who wishes to fulfill his son’s wish to get a cricket jersey while Mrunal Thakur portrays the character of his working wife. Both the actors are looking sizzling hot together in the songs of the video.

Also Read: Trend Alert! Karan's video on paid reviews surfaces after Gehraiyaan release, Kangana takes a dig at Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shahid takes wife Mira on V-Day dinner date, Arjun opens up on trolls, and more...

Earlier, while speaking to a leading online platform, Mrunal talked about one of the crucial scenes in the film. In a particular scene which is also a part of the film's trailer, she had to slap Shahid and the actress was really nervous. The ‘Jab We Met’ actor calmed her down and asked her to slap him even harder to make it look more natural.

'Jersey', which also features Pankaj Kapoor, was initially supposed to release on 31 December 2021, however, makers decided to postpone the film due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: DNA