Find out what Janhvi Kapoor has to say about Dostana 2

MUMBAI: One of the most popular star kids, Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak and went on to win the hearts of viewers with her performance. The actress is now gearing up for films like Kargil Girl, Takht, RoohiAfza and Dostana 2.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened about her upcoming projects. When asked if she has any fears about Dostana 2 getting compared with the first installment to which she said that Dostana became a cult classic and she hopes that she and her team matches to that standard, fun, energy and glamour. She added how the story, characters, and sets are completely different than the original movie and added how part 2 is a little more emotional.

She also commented on her other two upcoming films, Roohi Afza and Takht. Talking about Roohi Afza, the actress said, “It’s one of the most exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding and emotionally taxing roles that I’ve had the privilege of doing." She also revealed that she has started her prep for Takht as well. When asked how taxing it was to switch between the characters while shooting for so many projects simultaneously, to which she said that she did not have more than a day apart between her shoots for her three projects, Roohi Afza, Gunjan Saxena and Ghost Stories and added how it was very tough for her.