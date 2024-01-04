First Hindi movie actress to bare it all in 1950s - Guess who?

When talking about the time of 1950s, we think about the people and the mindset and we assume how it must be but hold on because we are here to break those assumptions a little.
MUMBAI : Back in the 1950s, the world was a different place. We had got freedom from the Britishers in 1947. The country was just on the beginning stage of development and a lot of things that we see today were may be a just a part of the blueprint of the planning. When it comes to entertainment, dancing, singing and acting has always been an art-form for entertainment purpose at the same time, even for spreading social message.

Looking at pictures and videos really say a lot about its time as the elements provided in the picture or video, are based on time. Be it the clothes, the fashion, the accessories, he people in photo or whatever else. Now when talking about the time of 1950s, we think about the people and the mindset and we assume how it must be but hold on because we are here to break those assumptions a little.

Now pictures of Begum Para are going viral. What’s special about these pictures? Well, the pictures are a photo shoot of Begum Para and it was the first bold photo shoot of an actress in the Hindi movie industry. One can imagine what kind of reactions it must have gotten at that time. I mean even for today’s time, the pictures look pretty hot. Let’s check out the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress even today in the pictures looks so desirable and certainly for 1950s, the photo shoot is quite bold and sexy.

Talking about Begum Para, she was an Indian actress who worked in the 1940 and 1950s. The actress was away from the camera for almost 50 years but came back for one last role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Saawariya which marked the debut movie for both Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress was really known for her glamour in the industry.

