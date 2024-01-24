First Look! Check out Divya Khosla Kumar’s first look in the first poster of her upcoming movie Hero Heeroine

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar has become a fan favourite for a lot of people in the audience for her acting skills and her killer looks. The actress debuted with Hindi movie Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo where she was paired opposite Akshay Kumar. She then made a comeback with Satyamev Jayate where she was paired opposite John Abraham. She gained recognition with Yaariyan 2.

Also read - Must Read! Relief for Bhushan Kumar as rape charges against the T Series head dismissed by Mumbai Court

Divya Khosla Kumar is also a director and a producer apart from being an actor. She has directed movies like Yaariyan and Sanam Re. However, the actress started her journey of acting with the Telugu movie Love Today in the year 2004, after which she made her Hindi movie debut.

The actress has been loved by the audiences and she always wins heart with her performances in all of her projects. However, there are also times when the actress becomes the target of trollers. The actress has been ruling hearts and has been showing her amazing looks on her Instagram profile.

As producer, she has produced movies like Roy, Khandaani Shafakhana, Batla House, Marjaavaan, Street Dancer 3d, Ludo and many more.

Other than movies, she has been featured in a lot of music videos and has won a lot of awards. Earlier, the actress announced her upcoming movie Hero Heeroine, directed by Suresh Krissna and produced by Prerna Arora. The announcement video received a lot of love and now the first poster of the movie featuring Divya Khosla Kumar’s first look is out. Take a look below:

It’ll be interesting to see Divya Khosla Kumar once again in this upcoming movie.

Also read - Exclusive! Yaariyan 2 actor Pearl V Puri opens up about why he is not doing TV currently, read to know more

Tell us your view for this upcoming movie in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.