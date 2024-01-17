First Look Out! First look of Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy out

MUMBAI: Last year ended on a high note and this year we got to see a lot of announcements and trailers. Surely it is all very promising and the audience is now excited and curious as to what these movies have in store for them.

The audience is enjoying a smooth flow of content and is getting to watch some really good stories and performances. Movie announcements are good with raising the curiosity amongst the audience but sometimes, the marketing team does a fab job at announcing the movie with a twist.

Earlier, we reported about an upcoming movie named Lovers which was in talks earlier but now things have panned out to be real. The movie is named Do Aur Do Pyaar and features Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The movie is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The other day, we saw Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi posting the same picture on their Instagram profile, due to which their followers were left confused. Now the makers have finally announced the movie and given the first look of the movie. Now, let’s look at the first look of the movie below:

Well, it’ll be interesting to see how the announcement goes. We are sure the audience is going to love it.

