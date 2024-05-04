First Look: Rajkummar Rao's Inspiring Transformation in 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne'

MUMBAI: T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films unveil the first look of 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne,' an extraordinary journey of determination, resilience, and triumph starring Rajkummar Rao. The first look is a captivating glimpse with Rajkummar's remarkable portrayal of the indomitable spirit of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his own path to success despite facing visual impairment.

In a powerful moment captured in the first look motion poster of the film, Rajkummar as Srikanth can be seen crossing the finish line of a race, as a testament to his unwavering courage and perseverance. The motion poster also gives a glimpse of the music of the evergreen song 'Papa Kehte Hain’.

‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.