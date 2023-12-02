First pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from their wedding reception out

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer on 7th Feb 2023. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family, and from Bollywood, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla were there at the wedding.

Also Read- Take a look at these breath-taking inside visuals from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

After the wedding the couple flew down to Delhi for a reception and today, a wedding reception has been organized at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. A lot of Bollywood celebs are expected to attend the wedding reception, and it is surely going to be a star-studded night. Well, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception had also taken place at St. Regis.



Well, Sidharth and Kiara have arrived at their wedding reception. Kiara has opted to wear a black & white gown and she is looking stunning in it. Meanwhile, Sidharth is looking dapper in an all-black attire. It looks like the couple decided to wear Manish Malhotra's outfit like their wedding. Check out their pictures and videos below…

Kiara and SIdharth met on the sets of Shershaah, and though there were reports that they are in a relationship, the couple never spoke about it. But, their public appearances kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Also Read- Take a look at these breath-taking inside visuals from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

Finally, their marriage confirmed that they were in a relationship, and their fans are super happy about it.