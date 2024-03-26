First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”

Do Aur Do Pyaar

MUMBAI: The first song from the highly anticipated musical album of "Do Aur Do Pyaar" has just been released, and it's ready to set the stage on fire with its electrifying beats and infectious melody. Titled "Jazbaati hai Dil," this groovy track is bound to make hearts race and feets tap. Crafted by the renowned band Lost Stories and voiced by the classic Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla, 'Jazbaati hai Dil' is a symphony of rhythms that will have you humming along in no time. With lyrics penned by the talented Kunaal Vermaa, the song gives out fresh vibes and energetic beats setting the perfect mood for a dance-filled celebration.

As the first glimpse into the musical journey of "Do Aur Do Pyaar," this song sets the bar high, offering a taste of the magic that awaits audiences. Complemented by Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy's stellar performances, the music of this film promises to be a standout feature.

Directed by the talented Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" is a captivating tale of romance filled with surprises. Set against the backdrop of mesmerizing melodies, the film invites audiences to embark on a journey where love knows no boundaries.

Mark your calendars as "Do Aur Do Pyaar" gears up to hit the screens on April 19, 2024.

First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil"
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
