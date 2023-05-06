'Fouja' hits theatres; Karthik Dammu's 'Angad' moves audiences to tears

The movie 'Fouja', starring renowned senior actor Pavan Malhotra with debutant Karthik Dammu in the lead role, hit the theatres in the northern belt on June 1.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 19:19
movie_image: 
Fouja

MUMBAI: The movie 'Fouja', starring renowned senior actor Pavan Malhotra with debutant Karthik Dammu in the lead role, hit the theatres in the northern belt on June 1.

The weekend saw a full turnout, particularly in Haryana, where almost every third family has a member in the armed services. Audiences across all 47 cities, where the movie released for the first weekend, seemingly related emotionally to the storyline of 'Fouja'.

The management team strategically decided to release the film in cities which has a high proportion of the population from the armed forces.

Punjab, often referred to as the 'sword arm of the nation', has the second highest number of soldiers, other than officers, serving in the Army among all states and union territories in the country. It accounts for 7.7 per cent of the Army's rank and file, even though its share of the national population is 2.3 per cent.

Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are the other states that provide the most manpower to the Army.

Karthik Dammu, who plays the role of Angad, a young soldier, cast a spell almost on everyone in the cinemas, leaving them teary eyed towards the end of the movie.

Parents in particular literally 'cried' for Angad, as a large part of the movie revolves around him.

'Fouja' is a heartfelt and inspiring movie that pays tribute to the brave men and women of the Indian Army. Set against the backdrop of real-life events, the film takes viewers on an emotional journey, showcasing the sacrifices and unwavering dedication of soldiers who serve their country selflessly.

What sets 'Fouja' apart is its authenticity and attention to detail. The film successfully captures the essence of the Indian Army, portraying the challenges they face while also highlighting their valour and indomitable spirit.

The film at its core is also about the delicate relationship between a father and a son.

The father, portrayed by award-winning actor Pavan Malhotra, relates to all Army families in the country, which regard sending at least one member of the family to serve the country as a matter of tradition and honour. Attaining martyrdom is a price that every family of the armed forces are prepared to pay and wear as a badge of honour.

The son, portrayed by Karthik, relates to young people like him who are caught up between nurturing their individual passions and carrying on family traditions.

The performances in the film are commendable, with the actors delivering powerful and moving portrayals of their characters. The Soldier, commonly referred to as a Jawan, is highlighted as the hero of the movie, giving it a unique flavour not so common in most movies made on the Army till date.

Director Pramod Mangla has ensured that the movie reminds us of the courage and resilience exhibited by those who defend our country.

SOURCE: IANS

Fouja Pavan Malhotra Karthik Dammu Haryana Army Pramod Mangla Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 19:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'Gumraah' actress Chahat Vig to make web debut with 'Rafuchakkar'
MUMBAI: Actress Chahat Vig shared about playing a Punjabi character without stereotyping her as a loud or over-...
Friendship gets tested as it navigates romance in 'Jee Karda' trailer
MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming streaming series, 'Jee Karda', which stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, was...
Riar Saab on 'Obsessed': 'Vicky Kaushal's post fuelled it to another level'
MUMBAI: He's currently ruling the roost with his song 'Obsessed', which is trending on social media. Popular singer...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Woah! Damyanti insults Surilii, latter fumes at Shivendra
MUMBAI:  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Woah! Pammi Maasi agrees to Shivendra and Surilii's marriage
MUMBAI:  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Reet instigates Kavita against Katha and Viaan
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
Riar Saab
Riar Saab on 'Obsessed': 'Vicky Kaushal's post fuelled it to another level'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Riar Saab
Riar Saab on 'Obsessed': 'Vicky Kaushal's post fuelled it to another level'
Siddharth
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak
Prashanth Goswami
'Scoop' actor Prashanth Goswami to share screen with Siddharth and Disha in 'Yodha'
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut shares video of 'morning dance routine' with her guru
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid says he only had 'two spoons, one plate' when wife Mira moved in with him
1
Must read! Here's what worked in favour of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'