Fresh Update: Pan India star Pooja Hegde returns to ‘Deva’ sets for the next shoot schedule

MUMBAI : Pan India star Pooja Hegde has audiences eagerly awaiting the release of her highly anticipated next, ‘Deva,’ in which she stars opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time. Expected to deliver yet another noteworthy performance in the film, the actress has now started the next schedule in Mumbai. An edgy action thriller, ‘Deva’ promises to showcase Pooja Hegde’s portrayal of a strong and independent character. Anticipation is high not only for her performance but also for the on-screen chemistry she shares with Shahid Kapoor in the film.

Taking to social media, Pooja Hegde offered fans a sneak peek from the ‘Deva’ sets, saying, “Back to shoot #DEVA.”

Check it out here:

‘Deva’ is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios & Roy Kapur Films. The film is set to hit theatres on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 11, 2024.