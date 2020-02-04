News

'Fukrey' actor Varun Sharma shares his 30th birthday plans

04 Feb 2020 07:40 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Sharma turned a year older on Tuesday, and he is going to celebrate his birthday with his family.

"For my birthday plans as such, there are no such big birthday plans this year. I have been working..so this year the birthday is just with family, it's going to be a family affair and probably spend the entire day with my mother and sister," Varun said.

And post his birthday, the "Fukrey" fame artiste might have a vacation getaway.

"I'm planning to go for a small vacation with my family. It could be either Bali or Maldives. I'm really excited to spend some quality time with my family and friends," he added.

On the film front, Varun will be seen in a couple of projects, including "Roohi Afzana".

"2020 is going to be an exciting year and it's all about reinventing my own self. There are a lot of interesting projects that I'm working on. The one that I can talk about is 'Roohi Afzana' and I'm super excited for this. It's a horror-comedy genre. I am really excited to explore this genre and this is the first time I'm attempting something like this," Varun expressed.

