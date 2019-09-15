News

#Funfact: Neetu used hairdresser's hand to pose for cover

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Sep 2019 04:12 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared an anecdote on how she used her hairdresser's hand to pose for a cover.

Neetu shared the photograph of the yesteryears' cover shot by ace photographer Rakesh Shrestha, who is the father of Rohan Shrestha.

She captioned it: "#Funfact Rakesh Shrestha ace photographer (Rohan Shrestha's dad) had a cover concept... face with red lipstick and red nails! Since My nails were short we used my hair dressers hand.... the hand posture looks so weird."

Neetu is married to actor Rishi Kapoor and is the mother of actor Ranbir Kapoor. She is known for films like "Do Dooni Char", "Kabhie Kabhie", "Amar Akbar Anthony" and "The Great Gambler" among many others.

Source: IANS

