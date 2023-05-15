Funny! As Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn in his supernatural thriller; netizens have hilarious responses about Tabu not being cast in the film

MUMBAI :In the last few years, Ajay Devgn and Tabu have teamed up for three films, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa. They will also be seen together in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. While of course they have given successful films together, audiences wanted Ajay to team up with other actresses as well.

Today, it has been announced that South star Jyotika has been roped in to star in Ajay Devgn’s next which is a supernatural thriller. While of course fans of Ajay are excited to see him with Jyotika for the first time, there are some netizens who have hilarious responses about Tabu not being cast in the film.

A netizen tweeted, “Thank God…Tabu ko nahi liya iss baar.” Another Twitter user wrote, “No tabu no hit for ajay sir.” One more netizen tweeted, “Tabu ka Cameo to hoga pakaa.” Check out the tweets below...

So, reportedly, this supernatural thriller is the remake of the Gujarati film Vash which was released earlier this year. The film had received a great response from the critics, however, netizens are not much happy about it being remade in Hindi.

But, with such an amazing star cast and Vikas Bahl directing it, we can expect an edge-of-seat supernatural thriller. In Vash, there’s a character of a young girl who gets possessed and now, it will be interesting to see which actress will be roped in for that role.

