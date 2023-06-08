Funny! Kajol felt bad for Shah Rukh Khan because of THIS hilarious incident, check it out

Both stars are super successful today and are doing absolutely great in their respective careers, and they have come a long way. In her recent interview, Kajol mentioned one incident that made her call SRK a poor guy at that time.
Funny! Kajol felt bad for Shah Rukh Khan because of THIS hilarious incident, check it out

MUMBAI: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan share the greatest bond ever, and it's rare to see this kind of friendship. Kajol and SRK are buddies, and their bond is something that will make you want to have something similar like this. 

Both stars are super successful today and are doing absolutely great in their respective careers, and they have come a long way. In her recent interview, Kajol mentioned one incident that made her call SRK a poor guy at that time. 

Kajol shared one of her anecdotes from her blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge along with Pathaan star, where she said that he got a frozen shoulder after he picked her up for a photoshoot for the said film. 

In an interaction with Curly Tales, Kajol sympathises with the Jawaan actor even now, and because of that, she feels extremely bad for him.

Kajol was shown the poster of DDLJ and asked to react and share some incident about it, to which she said, "One thing that comes to my mind is how I got into that position by the way. Ek toh bechara Shah Rukh kandhe pe uthaake... mujhe itna bura lag raha tha uske liye, itna bura lag raha tha (Poor Shah Rukh was standing with me on his shoulder, I was feeling so bad for him). I was like, ‘are you sure you can do this?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am strong.' I was like, ‘ya, but you have to carry me on your shoulder. Will you be able to?'"

Recently, Kajol was massively trolled by the netizens after she questioned the actual numbers of Pathaan, and many claimed that she was unhappy with the superstar's success, but both the actors fans came out in support of the Trail actress and shared as many videos of her talking all positive about SRK and his latest success for Pathaan. 

Lately, Kajol even confirmed that she would love to work with SRK, and the fans are excited to see them together again. SRK and Kajol are one of the best jodis in B-Town, and their chemistry creates fireworks at the box office.

