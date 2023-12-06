'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

The teaser of the upcoming film 'Gadar 2' which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was unveiled on Monday. It shows Sunny as Tara Singh back in action as it starts with the events of 1971: a female voice stating that Tara is the son-in-law of Pakistan and he has to be treated properly or this time, he would take Lahore in dowry.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 19:25
movie_image: 
legend of Tara Singh

MUMBAI : The teaser of the upcoming film 'Gadar 2' which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was unveiled on Monday. It shows Sunny as Tara Singh back in action as it starts with the events of 1971: a female voice stating that Tara is the son-in-law of Pakistan and he has to be treated properly or this time, he would take Lahore in dowry.

The teaser then showcases chaos with several Pakistani men on streets with placards reading "crush India" until Tara Singh steps in the frame and sends shockwaves with thrilling action as the title of the film gets revealed. The background score complements the tone of the teaser as it mellows down into the reprised rendition of 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' crooned by Jubin Nautiyal with Tara sitting in the wake of destruction.

The teaser of the film was also attached to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which has been re-released in the theatres to drum up the sequel's release.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2', hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

Sunny Deol said: "'Gadar 2' carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It's a blessing to be able to bring back one of India's most loved family films. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms."

The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audiences. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second installment of the film.

Ameesha Patel said: "'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of 'Gadar 2' starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfil the expectations of our fans, once again."

Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, 'Gadar 2' is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.
SOURCE IANS

Gadar 2 Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Tara Singh Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Anil Sharma Zee Studios TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 19:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Lovely! Maanvendra clears misunderstanding, Shivendra and Surilii back once again
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Ranbir Kapoor unleashes animalistic wrath in new video from 'Animal'
MUMBAI : The pre-teaser of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film 'Animal' was unveiled on Sunday. It gives a glimpse...
'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh
MUMBAI : The teaser of the upcoming film 'Gadar 2' which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was unveiled on Monday. It...
Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui locked in for a project together
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Garry gets sidelined by Daarji, Seerat tensed
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Kya Baat Hai! Crime Patrol to come out with a new season titled “Crime Patrol 48 hours”
MUMBAI:  Crime Patrol is one of the most successful crime anthology series on television. It premiered in 2003, and...
Recent Stories
wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Ranbir Kapoor unleashes animalistic wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Latest Video
Related Stories
wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Ranbir Kapoor unleashes animalistic wrath in new video from 'Animal'
who from him or Kajol takes important decisions at home
Hilarious! Ajay Devgn reveals who from him or Kajol takes important decisions at home
Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he has quit smoking and if wife Gauri Khan
Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he has quit smoking and if wife Gauri Khan makes him do ‘ghar ka kaam’
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on grade system in Bollywood, "I don't know why it exists"
Saisha Shinde
WOAH! Here’s how these Indian celebs looked before they changed their gender
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer does well in its second weekend; Sunny Deol starrer gets a good response