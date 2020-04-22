Gaiety-Galaxy owner politely turns down Akshay Kumar's offer of financial aid; read details

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Gaiety-Galaxy owner, Manoj Desai, has politely turned down Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's offer of financial aid to keep his staff afloat.

There were reports that Akshay offered to help Manoj Desai to pay his staff in today's times of coronavirus outbreak where people/companies are struggling to stay afloat in an economy which is slipping downhill by the day.

The report also mentioned that Desai, who also owns Maratha Mandir, had to take a bank loan (recently) to provide salaries to his employees amid the coronavirus lockdown and this had made Akshay call him.

It more seemed that Desai has taken the help but it was not crystal clear if he indeed has. Now, according to a report in a leading portal, Desai politely turned down the assistance that Akshay offered, telling him that he would get back to him if at all he would fail to manage.

Desai told SpotboyE.com, "It was magnanimous on Akshay's part to have done what he did. I am honoured. I really love and respect him, his donation of Rs 25 crore to PM Cares Fund is so laudable."

He added, "Good you called me. It was not clear whether I have taken Akshay's assistance or not. I thanked him and politely told him that I won't take it- at least not for now. But I must also tell you that I will never forget this call from him throughout my life. Honestly, I feel honoured that he thought of me and my colleagues.'

So why did he not take Akshay's help? "Well, frankly speaking, I think I will manage," Desai replied. Has Akshay called him in the past? "A couple of times yes, to know about how his film is doing. Actors do call and it is good to give them feedback. A lot of Akshay's films have even run for 25-50 weeks in Gaiety Galaxy. And I repeat, I really love and respect him."

