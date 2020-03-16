Ganesh Acharya: There's talent in India, but one has to look hard enough to find these hidden gems

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who is making his debut as a director with 'Dehati Disco', strongly feels that there is immense talent in India, but one has to look hard enough to find these hidden gems.
MUMBAI: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who is making his debut as a director with 'Dehati Disco', strongly feels that there is immense talent in India, but one has to look hard enough to find these hidden gems.

'Dehati Disco' is a movie based on the struggles of Bhola (Ganesh Acharya) and Bheema (Saksham Sharma) to establish a prominent place for Indian dance in their village of Shivpur.

The story is written by director Manoj Sharma and Ganesh Acharya and they were keen on bringing fresh faces to the audiences with 'Dehati Disco'. Since then they began their search for the role of Bheema, the son of Ganesh Acharya in the film and Jack, the antagonist for this movie.

Speaking about him Ganesh Acharya mentioned, "When I saw him dancing, I knew he will be perfect to play my on-screen son as I could find a replica of Mini Ganesh in him. He has done wonders with his performance in Dehati Disco."

He shared: "There is immense talent in India, but one has to look hard enough to find these hidden gems. I have also struggled in my younger years and was given an opportunity that has made me the Ganesh Acharya that I am today. This is my way of giving Bollywood back what it gave me over all these years."

'Dehati Disco' starring Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan, debutant Sahil Khan and 'Super Dancer: Chapter 3' finalist Saksham Sharma, is directed by Manoj Sharma and produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor, under the banner Qureshi Productions Pvt Ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions.

It is set to release in cinemas on May 27.

SOURCE: IANS

