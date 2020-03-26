News

Gauhar Khan challenges Swara Bhaskar to do this on social media

To kill time during this quarantine period, celebs are engaging in n different activities such as playing games. Now, Gauhar Khan challenges Swara Bhaskar.

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 02:42 PM

MUMBAI: Swara Bhasakar has impressed the audience with her strong performances over the years. The actress made her debut with the movie Madholal and continues to win the hearts of millions with each role of hers.

Her performances in movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and many others have helped her gain lots of love and appreciation from viewers.

Meanwhile, actress Gauhar Khan made her presence felt in the industry with movies like Fever, Begum Jaan, and Rocket Singh. She has a massive fan following.

Recently, on Twitter, Gauhar challenged Swara in a game where celebs list their favourites.

Have a look.

As we see, the chain was passed from Gauhar to Swara. It would be interesting to know how the chain will be taken forward.

