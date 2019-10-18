Gauri Khan reveals she designed Shah Rukh Khan’s jeans in Baazigar

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, who is a designer and has designed spaces for high-profile individuals, revealed that she designed the actor’s jeans in Baazigar.



Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Zero, wore colourful jeans in the 1993 film Baazigar. Now, at a recent event in Mumbai, Gauri revealed how she designed clothes for Shah Rukh in Baazigar. Shah Rukh posted a video clip on Twitter and agreed that the jeans in that film “were quite a riot”.



Shah Rukh shared a video clip and wrote: “They say clothes don’t maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!!”



In the clip, Gauri revealed that her designing career began with designing clothes for Shah Rukh in many of his earlier films. Gauri spoke to architect Ashiesh Shah at the BW Businessworld Future of Design Awards 2019 in Mumbai on Thursday.



Take a look below:

They say clothes don’t maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!! https://t.co/DFXuIVD9Jb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 17, 2019