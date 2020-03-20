Geeta Basra can’t FORGET this day; watch the UNMISSABLE video

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra, who is known for her work in films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train, is a stunner.

The stylish actress, who is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh, often shares her fashionable looks on her social media handle. She makes sure to remain in touch with her fans, followers and friends via her social media pages. Fans find her posts delightful.

She has yet again shared posts and mentioned how there’s a particular day that she will remember.

Well, recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video which sees her getting inked. Yes, she got a tattoo done. Her tattoo looks like an ankle bracelet. She also chose a beautiful word for herself and it is ‘meraki’. In a recent interview with media, she said that it’s a Greek word and that it represents her.

Geeta captioned her video, “A day to remember 8.03.2020 .. #meraki #tattoo”

Before sharing the video, she had shared a glimpse of her tattoo with the caption, “8.03.2020 inked! #meraki”

Check out her posts right here: