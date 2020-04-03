Geetika Vidya: I want to wish resilience for directors and actors combating stereotypes

MUMBAI: Geetika Vidya Ohlyan is breaking all the stereotypes with her roles. The success of her Netflix original movie Soni, written by Ayr and Kislay, rightly proves it. She won the Critics' Choice Film Awards for her role as a police officer in Soni, who deals with the crimes against women in the city.

Geetika Vidya known for film and theatre actor, as a student, acted, directed and wrote scripts for the stage and the street in Players, The actor did various workshops on her relationship with the co-actor and her posture. As a part of one of those workshops she picked Puma as a reference for her body language. "The incessant alertness that the animal possesses at the back of its head, helped me in shaping my character to look stiff and poised as well as ready to pounce," says the actor.

Further added Geetika, "When I was 21-22 I was told if you want to become an actress go to Mumbai now, beyond 25 you will be too old , if you want to get married do it now beyond 25 you will be too old, am glad I had the wisdom to be content in my thought that I am not meant to entertain those who want to see females only below 25 as their heroines in real life and on reel. With this award in my hand I want to wish resilience for directors and actors combating stereotypes“

Geetika received a standing ovation for her phenomenal performance at the premiere of Soni in the Orrizonti (Horizons) section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. The film was also screened at the 2018 BFI London Film Festival, the 2018 MAMI Film Festival, and the Pingyao International Film Festival , winning Oxfam Award for being the Best Film on Gender and Best film of the Festival respectively. The film is critically acclaimed with particular praise for Geetika Vidya Ohlyan's performance and is streaming on Netflix now.

Thappad fame actress will next be seen in Gaurav Madan’s feature film 'BarahbyBarah' getting ready for its festival journey.

The winners of the Critics' Choice Film Awards were announced digitally. The event transformed into a virtual ceremony keeping in mind the physical distancing to combat COVID19 .