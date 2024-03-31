Geetika Vidya Ohlyan opens up about her struggles she faced in the film industry, and losing a role to Priyanka Chopra, ‘Is it because I am from Haryana, or look a certain way?’

MUMBAI: Actress Geetika Vidya rose to fame with her film Soni where she played the role of a police officer. The actress won accolades for her performance and the film made it to several film festivals, however the actress is unsure if the industry had completely accepted her. She revealed that after her role, she started getting similar roles and was stereotyped.

Also Read-Geetika Vidya Ohlyan talks about the importance of her character in Ileana D'cruz and Handeep Hooda starrer Tera Kya Hoga Lovely

Geetika said, “I see myself being cast in projects where the director wants a good actor, so I know I am considered a good actor. But if I am a good performer, why not get a lead again?”

Geetika has made appearances in projects like Prime Video’s anthology Unpaused, School of Lies, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad and the recently released Randeep Hooda starrer Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

Geetika opened up saying, “There were a certain kind of characters that were being offered t0 me,” the actor says as she answers if the Hindi film industry started stereotyping her in characters of a specific economic background and region.”

She further said, “Was it because I did Soni? I don’t know. Is it because I am from Haryana, or look a certain way, or I don’t have a family in Bollywood, I don’t know. I don’t know if Soni is the only reason or are there multiple factors. Before Avinash Arun took the courageous decision of casting me in School of Lies, no one was making that choice.”

Also Read-Geetika Vidya Ohlyan talks about the importance of her character in Ileana D'cruz and Handeep Hooda starrer Tera Kya Hoga Lovely

INterestingly, Geetika was even offered the role in The White Tiger, that eventually went to Priyanka Chopra. She revealed, “Before Avinash, no one offered me a part where the character was expected to speak in English. So for The White Tiger, I was pitched by my agency for the part that Priyanka Chopra plays. When I was pitched, the casting guy asked, ‘Soni actor? Does she know how to speak English, leave apart English with an accent?!’ They were told that I do. The fact that I played Soni and the way people are (with their biases) made them say this. I would like to speak to more and more people for them to know that there is a girl from Haryana who speaks English this way.”

Geetika concludes, “Even the lack of Soni like parts, that take away my peace sometimes but then I make peace with the fact that I started with something that was so beautiful that I have nothing to look forward to. I am here to enjoy whatever happens.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress